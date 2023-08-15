Round Rock ISD offers stipends for new hires

Round Rock ISD is looking for special education teachers and math teachers.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — It was back-to-school in Round Rock on Tuesday, and just like in other school districts across the state, there's a need to hire more teachers.

In the classrooms, Chief Human Resources Officer Eddie Curran said the district expects to have about 80 openings, depending on enrollment this year. Curran said there is need for special education teachers and math teachers.

Currently, a starting teacher makes $54,500 in Round Rock. The district is currently offering a $3,000 stipend for special education teachers and high school math teachers, on top of their base salary. There is also $3,000 stipend for high school Spanish teachers.

Curran said the district has been able to hire people with the stipend program, but there is still a need for teachers.

“We always need teachers. We have 56 campuses. With people, things happen. Sometimes someone has to move on and do something else. There are family situations. We all know from the last three years that employees have choices and there is a lot of competition, and so we always need teachers,” said Curran.

Curran said while the district is trying to hire more teachers, it does have substitutes and other staff helping out in the classrooms.

