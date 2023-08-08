Former teacher helping Round Rock ISD employees get school supplies

"We have the money do right by the kids and it didn't happen – and it's not OK."

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Students are just one week away from the first day of school in Central Texas, including at Round Rock ISD.

Teachers on Tuesday were getting their classrooms ready, but many of them pay out of their own pockets for supplies and decorations.

A former teacher is trying to help Round Rock employees with a program called Helping Hands for RRISD. It is a Facebook page put together by former teacher Laura Unnasch.

"A staff member can ask for something they need, 'I need 24 markers, dry-erase markers,' and a community member can answer that wish," said Unnasch.



Unnasch said there is a big need to not only help Round Rock teachers but teachers around the state. She said teachers do get some help, but the state is not helping enough.

Carolyn Scalan is a teacher at Gattis Elementary in Round Rock. The kids mean the world to her.

"I just love their passion for thinking outside the box and their ideas," said Scalan.

She buys some school supplies out of her own pocket and said that can be challenging with the cost of living going up. She received help from Helping Hands for RRISD.

"It is amazing to see people care about education and students," she said.

Unnasch she said she will continue to run the Facebook page and help the teachers the best she can.

"It is so humbling to see how generous everyone is and how much people truly care about public education," said Unnasch.

