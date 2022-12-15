Pflugerville ISD parents concerned about possible school closures

At its meeting Thursday, the district's school board is expected to consider multiple "attendance boundary drafts," some of which include possible school closures.

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — Some Pflugerville ISD parents are concerned about school closures that the district is considering.

A viewer reached out to KVUE to say that parents are "outraged" after they reportedly learned that the district is considering closing three schools, including Pflugerville Elementary School, the district's oldest elementary school.

"These closures are being considered while several subdivisions and apartment complexes are being built in a close radius of Pflugerville Elementary," the viewer wrote. "That means more residents and less schools. Many families moved to the area for the school."

The viewer went on to say that if Pflugerville Elementary does close, that will force students to go to other schools, causing overcrowding and putting a burden on families.

The viewer said that the board plans to discuss the closures as part of its Thursday meeting agenda, under the section, "Discussion Regarding 2023-24 Proposed Attendance Boundaries Adjustments."

KVUE reached out to Pflugerville ISD to learn more about whether school closures will be discussed at Thursday's board meeting. The district sent the following response:

"Tonight [Thursday] at the Board of Trustees meeting, staff will present multiple attendance boundary drafts for the 2023-24 academic year, some of which include possible school closures. A series of boundary meetings for community feedback will follow this Board presentation. The Board of Trustees will not take action on the proposals tonight."

The district did not say which schools are included in those possible closures.

A Facebook page for the Pflugerville Elementary School PTO made a post Wednesday evening, calling for the community to share their thoughts at the board meeting.

The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Pflugerville ISD Administration Building, located at 1401 West Pecan St.