Threat found on toilet paper at Lockhart Junior High School

LOCKHART, Texas — Editor's note: The above video is related to arrests made on Aug. 30 in connection with a threat at Lockhart High School.

A threat against Lockhart Junior High School was found in a restroom at the end of the school day Tuesday, the district confirmed Wednesday.

Two students reported to a campus administrator at the end of the day on Sept. 6 that they had discovered a note in the girls' restroom. The note communicated a school threat with no indication of dates or times for when the threat would take place.

The campus administrator immediately contacted Lockhart ISD administration and the Lockhart Police Department school resource officer. An investigation is currently underway, according to the district.

For safety, LISD will have an increased presence of officers from both the Lockhart Police Department and the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office on campus on Wednesday.

Parents are encouraged to ask their children if they have seen or heard anything regarding the note to help with the investigation. If any new information is found, it can be reported to LISD by emailing Principal Karen Nixon at Karen.Nixon@lockhart.txed.net or calling (512) 398-0774.

Parents can also submit tips to the district website through "Alert ISD" or through the community reporting system.

