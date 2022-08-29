Teenager arrested in connection with threat at Lockhart High School

Security has been increased at Lockhart High School Monday after images of the threat circulated on social media over the weekend.

LOCKHART, Texas — The Lockhart Police Department on Monday morning arrested a 16-year-old student in connection with a threat written in a girls' bathroom at Lockhart High School.

Images of the threat circulated on social media over the weekend. The images showed a written threat, which the district confirmed on Sunday evening that it was investigating, stating, "I'm going to shoot up the school in the morning on Monday."

According to the City of Lockhart, the teenage male could face felony terroristic threat charges. His name is not being released due to his age.

Due to the nature of the threat, the Lockhart Police Department and the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office increased their presence on and around Lockhart ISD campuses on Monday.

"The Lockhart Police Department takes these threats very seriously," said Lockhart Police Chief Ernest Pedraza. "The safety and security of our students are paramount, not only to us, but the rest of our community. We spared no time, nor manpower, to ensure classes at Lockhart ISD continued without incident. If you are looking to threaten any of our schools, be prepared to face the consequences."

The following letter was released to Lockhart High School families on Sunday evening:

Dear Lockhart High School,



The LHS campus administration is aware of a threat written on a girls' bathroom wall on the campus. While we do not believe there is any immediate danger, out of an abundance of caution, all three of Lockhart ISD’s school resources officers will be at Lockhart High School tomorrow all day.

Additionally, there will be an increase in law enforcement monitoring of the campus. District administration will also be on campus to monitor the situation.

We are grateful to the individual who brought this matter to our attention. I want to encourage parents to review with your children that if they see or hear something that is not safe, let an adult know as soon as possible. We are grateful to the school resource officer and Lockhart Police Department for their continued support in keeping our Lions and our staff safe.

Also, if you ever have a concern and wish to alert the administration about it, you can go to www.lockhartisd.org and submit via “Alert LISD.” You can also reach out to me at Barry.Bacom@lockhart.txed.net or via cell at 512-787-6023.

Thank you,

Barry Bacom

Principal

Lockhart High School