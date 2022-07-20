Huston-Tillotson University listed on National Register of Historic Places

Huston-Tillotson University is not only an HBCU but Austin's oldest higher learning institution, first established in 1875 and coming under ownership by Tillotson Collegiate and Normal Institute in 1877. That purchase marked the beginning of the school's history as "a nexus of African American higher education," a Wednesday news release from the university said.

"The addition of our University to the National Register of Historic Places enables us to keep the campus beautiful and best-in-class for our students, the place where they live, learn, and grow as well as for our faculty and our staff for the phenomenal purpose-driven work that they do on a daily basis," said Dr. Colette Pierce Burnette, former president of the university. "There is nothing like the mission of Historically Black College and Universities and there's definitely nothing like Huston-Tillotson University — continue to support one of Austin's national treasures."