Austin ISD agrees to new 7% raise for teachers

Teachers will receive 7% raises, while all classified staff will receive $4 more per hour.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin ISD and Education Austin have agreed to raise teacher salaries by 7%.

While the agreement still needs approval from the Austin ISD Board of Trustees, the agreement in principle will provide a 7% raise or replacement on a new pay scale for all teachers, librarians, counselors, instructional coaches, and special educators.

In addition to the aforementioned raise for those groups, a $4 per hour pay increase will be given to all IT specialists, instructional and non-instructional support, auxiliary workers, bus drivers, and school police. As a result, minimum pay for those groups will rise from $16 an hour to $20 an hour.

Special education and bilingual stipends will be also raised to $7000.

Other arrangements regarding pay grades were also agreed to.