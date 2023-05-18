Austin ISD agrees to new 7% raise for teachers

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin ISD and Education Austin have agreed to raise teacher salaries by 7%.
While the agreement still needs approval from the Austin ISD Board of Trustees, the agreement in principle will provide a 7% raise or replacement on a new pay scale for all teachers, librarians, counselors, instructional coaches, and special educators.
In addition to the aforementioned raise for those groups, a $4 per hour pay increase will be given to all IT specialists, instructional and non-instructional support, auxiliary workers, bus drivers, and school police. As a result, minimum pay for those groups will rise from $16 an hour to $20 an hour.
Special education and bilingual stipends will be also raised to $7000.
Other arrangements regarding pay grades were also agreed to.