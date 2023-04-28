Elgin High School adding metal detectors after recent violent incidents

Security changes are coming to Elgin High School after some community concerns over weapons being brought to the school.

ELGIN, Texas — After a fight broke out Monday, which shortly followed rumors of a gun threat on campus, the Elgin ISD has approved metal detectors for Elgin High School.

In the fight that broke out Monday, a rumor began that a student had used a knife, but Elgin PD said they have no immediate evidence available to show that a weapon was used. It's still, however, part of the ongoing investigation.

District leaders said they also looked into rumors of a gun threat on campus earlier this week.



Both of these incidents prompted Elgin ISD to look into more security for their campus. The metal detectors will be purchased from Elgin’s safety and security budget.

The superintendent has also decided to add an extra open forum on May 10 at 6 p.m. at Elgin High School for parents and community members to share their safety concerns. This will be held in addition to their regularly scheduled board meeting on May 15 at 7 p.m. in the Administration Building Auditorium.

