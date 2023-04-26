'I don't feel safe sending her there' | Elgin ISD parents still concerned after district's statement about Monday's fight

Parents are still concerned after Elgin ISD sent out a statement saying it found no evidence of a weapon from a fight on Monday morning at the high school.

Example video title will go here for this video

ELGIN, Texas — After a fight at Elgin High School on Monday morning and a threat made online, Elgin parent LeiAndra Yanes decided to keep her daughter home from school.

"She was really upset and just kind of like, she just doesn't feel safe there," said LeiAndra Yanes, Elgin High School parent. "And I don't blame her because I don't feel safe sending her there."

Yanes said her daughter texted her after she witnessed the fight and heard rumors about a gun threat to campus. It was a text no parent ever wants to receive.

"To just be in that moment, and your child fearing for their own life, their own safety, it's like, what do you do?" Yanes said.

Elgin High School parents were sent an email on Monday afternoon that said the school didn't find any evidence of weapons in the fight, even though some students were saying online someone had been stabbed.

"It may have been that the student was in the scuffle, hit something in that room, and so they're off camera actually for a while, we can't see what happened in there, but there was no weapon found at that time," said Marcial Guajardo, Elgin ISD communications coordinator.

On Tuesday evening, the Elgin ISD superintendent sent a letter to the district saying every allegation online has been investigated by law enforcement and school officials and have either been found not true, or students recanted their statement. In Wednesday's statement from Elgin PD, officials say even though no weapons were found, it's still an ongoing investigation, and they have started an investigation into a terroristic threat.

"It's just a lot of conflicting stuff," Yanes said. "As a parent, it's very concerning and it's not a good feeling to not know really what's going on."

As a mother concerned with her daughter's safety, Yanes says she will keep her daughter home until she feels more comfortable.

Elgin ISD said it has been reviewing all video surveillance from the school as well as videos students recorded on their phones. It has also added more patrols to the area.

“I understand they're concerned and we're hopefully trying to do our best to alleviate all the concerns out there,” Guajardo said.

Melia Masumoto on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram