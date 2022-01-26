Eanes ISD board names lone finalist for superintendent

Dr. Jeff Arnett has served as the district's deputy superintendent since 2016.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Eanes ISD Board of Trustees has named its lone finalist for superintendent.

On Tuesday, the district announced that the board had unanimously named Dr. Jeff Arnett as the lone finalist to succeed retiring Superintendent Dr. Tom Leonard.

Arnett has served as Eanes ISD's deputy superintendent since 2016. In that role, the district said he has overseen operations, leadership and committees such as Envision Eanes and the District Leadership Team.

Prior to joining Eanes ISD, Arnett spent eight years in Barrington 220, a suburban school district outside Chicago. There he served as assistant superintendent of operations and outreach and as the chief communications officer. Before that, he worked as the director of communications, education and public programs for the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown, N.Y.

Eanes ISD said Arnett began his public education career in St. Louis, where he served several school districts as director of communications, director of school and community relations and as a teacher.

Arnett holds bachelor's degrees in education and communication, master's degrees in education and corporate communications and a doctorate in educational leadership.

Eanes ISD said the process to select a new superintendent began in October 2021 when Thompson & Horton LLP was hired to facilitate the search. In December, Thompson & Horton launched a community-wide survey and conducted focus groups with teachers, students, administrators and support staff, community members and others.

Eanes ISD said nearly 1,800 people participated in the process. Using survey data and input from focus groups, Thompson & Horton presented key findings and feedback from the process to the board at its Jan. 13 meeting.

The board interviewed Arnett on Jan. 14 and Jan. 18 before naming him the lone finalist on Jan. 25.

"We have someone who knows our students, our staff, our parents and our community. We have someone whose leadership characteristics align with the wants and needs identified by our community," Board President John Havenstrite said. "And we have, in Dr. Arnett, one of the most sought-after superintendent candidates in the country.”

"I am incredibly excited for our community and Jeff,” Superintendent Leonard said. "Having worked with Jeff for many years, across two states, I cannot think of a better match for Eanes ISD. I am confident the district will rise to new heights under his leadership."

Eanes ISD said state law requires a 21-day waiting period after a finalist is announced before a board can enter into a contract with the candidate. The board is expected to vote on the final selection at its Feb. 22 meeting.

