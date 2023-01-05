Del Valle ISD approves 6% raise for employees

This increases the district's starting teacher salary to $58,000. That's a little bit higher than other districts in the area.

Example video title will go here for this video

DEL VALLE, Texas — Many employees with Del Valle ISD are getting a 6% raise.

The decision was made unanimously on Monday night by the district's board of trustees.

This increases the district's starting teacher salary to $58,000. That's a little bit higher than other districts in the area.

Manor ISD starts teachers at $54,000, while Lockhart offers $51,000 and Bastrop $53,000.

The minimum hourly rate for Del Valle auxiliary staff is $16 per hour and minimum hourly rate for bus drivers is $22 per hour.

Hourly Del Valle staff and teachers will be eligible to earn an additional $1,000 stipend by completing their professional development plan during the school year.

“This is the second year in a row that we have increased teacher salaries by 6%. Del Valle ISD teachers and staff are the heart of the district, providing our students with care and love,” said Superintendent Dr. Annette Tielle “Our raises over the past several years set DVISD apart and make it a destination district for educators and staff across the state.”

Del Valle ISD said it also offers employees significant stipends for hard-to-fill positions, including an increase for bilingual certified teachers to $7,500 and special education teachers to $5,000. Other stipends include $3,000 for secondary science and math teachers.

“The Board is proud to offer a continued commitment toward being ahead of the curve and very competitive in our pay. We appreciate the work that our staff and teachers do for our students and families and we are proud to bring this significant increase to all staff,” said Del Valle board President Rebecca A. Birch.