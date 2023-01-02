Del Valle ISD celebrates opening of new Hornsby-Dunlap Elementary School

The new building is on the same site as the original 1960 building, which will be demolished in the spring.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Monday afternoon, Del Valle ISD celebrated the opening of the new Hornsby-Dunlap Elementary School with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The new campus will open to students on the first day of the spring semester on Tuesday.

Monday’s ceremony featured student performances and remarks from district and elected officials.

The new building is on the same site as the original 1960 building, which will be demolished in the spring.

The 103,000-square-foot building has a capacity of 800 students. Del Valle ISD worked with Pfluger Architects and American Constructors on the project.

The project was funded by a $284 million bond package that voters approved in November of 2019. That bond also included funding for the demolition and construction of a new Smith Elementary, which opened in August of last year, and Del Valle Middle School, which is expected to have a new campus by the 2023-24 school year.

Rebuilding the schools, three of the oldest in the district, was deemed more cost effective than maintenance and repairs as the buildings deteriorated.