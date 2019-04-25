AUSTIN, Texas — Someone has been charged with a felony after police said that person made a threat against Akins High School April 25.

In the early morning hours of Thursday, Austin's school district police found out about a threat against Akins High School circulating on social media.

RELATED: These Columbine teachers are also survivors of the 1999 shooting (and it shaped their careers)

RELATED: Firearms safety could become part of physical education classes in Minnesota

Investigators were able to find the person they believe was behind the threat and arrest that person, according to Austin Independent School District Police Chief Ashley Gonzalez. That person has been charged with making a terroristic threat, a third-degree felony.

The school tweeted a thank you to all the tipsters who alerted the post to police and the school.

"Thank you to all the parents, students, and community members who reported this to us, and especially the police," Akins High said on Twitter. "You all are so vital to helping us keep our schools safe, and we are so #AkinsProud to have a community that cares!"

Verify: More school shooting deaths than military deaths since 9/11?

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Born before 1989? You may need another dose of the measles vaccine

An amazing save: Good Samaritans flip truck over, save man

Man shot outside an Austin Applebee's, police seeking suspect