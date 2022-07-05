Eanes ISD hosts the Central Texas Best Buddies Friendship Walk

WEST LAKE HILLS, Texas — Eanes ISD hosted the Central Texas Best Buddies Friendship Walk at Chaparral Stadium Saturday. The event helps support the Best Buddies mission of inclusion for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, also known as IDD.
Delegates from Hutto, Lake Travis and Austin ISD were also on hand to show support and solidarity during the walk. The event featured games and activities, along with food and vendor booths.
According to Eanes ISD officials, the Central Texas Walk raised more than $36,000 for Best Buddies.
