Shelter-in-place as individual in Round Rock 'actively shooting at police'

Neighbors told KVUE they heard shots fired and reported a large police presence in the Behrens Ranch and Mira Vista neighborhoods.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Round Rock police have located a possible suspect as officers respond to an armed individual in the area of Old Settlers Boulevard and Sam Bass Road.

Nearby residents in the area of Old Settlers Boulevard and Bent Tree Drive have been asked to shelter in place. Others are asked to avoid the area. Old Settlers Boulevard is closed to traffic from Plantation Drive to Sam Bass Road.

Around 1:15 p.m. on Saturday, RRPD said the individual was "actively shooting at police." Around 3:15 p.m., police said they had located a possible suspect in a wooded area off Old Settlers Boulevard and Bent Tree Drive. The scene remains active, they said.

Active scene with shots fired in Round Rock. Very Heavy police presence off of Old Settlers Blvd in Round Rock. Old Settlers is closed to traffic from Plantation Dr to Sam Bass Rd RRPD reporting person has fired at officers. pic.twitter.com/DgrHRmKnzn — Bryan Mays (@BryanM_KVUE) May 7, 2022

Neighbors told KVUE they heard shots fired and reported a large police presence in the Behrens Ranch and Mira Vista neighborhoods. A helicopter is involved in the search.

Police have set up a staging area at Old Town Elementary. Pflugerville PD, Cedar Park PD, Leander PD and Georgetown PD are assisting with the operation.

No other information is available at this time. This is a developing story.