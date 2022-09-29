Bastrop ISD giving free car to one lucky student this school year

Bastrop ISD has partnered with Sames Bastrop Ford to give one student a free car. Their goal is to get attendance rates up in the district. Here's how.

BASTROP, Texas — Back in school, students were rewarded with a gold star or a certificate for perfect attendance. One Central Texas school district decided to take that reward up a notch.

Bastrop Independent School District is offering the chance to win a free car for students who maintain a perfect record of attendance during the school year. The district kicked off its inaugural "Drive Sames 4 Education” Perfect Attendance Program with Sames Bastrop Ford on Sept. 26.

Kristi Lee, BISD district deputy superintendent, said the district has seen a dip in attendance and all students' grades. The free car acts as an incentive to get students to come back to class.

For the 2021-2022 school year, BISD had an attendance rate of 90.59%.This is the lowest it's been in the last four years. When the pandemic originally hit, during the 2019-2020 school year, overall attendance was almost three percentage points higher at 93.67%.

"We have a district-wide attendance initiative that's focused on educating parents and students about the importance of coming to school every day," said Lee.

One of the initiatives the district has implemented is the "Drive Sames 4 Education Perfect Attendance Program". With this program, the goal is to change attendance rates by offering a car as an incentive for students.

For every six-week period that a student has perfect attendance, they will earn a voucher. Because there are five, six-week periods left in the school year, students are able to earn up to five vouchers to enter into the drawing at the end of the school year. The winner of the drawing will win the car.

"It's going to be a 2022 EcoSport, and on top of that, Prosperity Bank will be taking care of all the textile licenses for them," explained Craig Murphy, Sames Bastrop general manager.

Textile licenses include the tax, title and license fees associated with owning a car.

Lee said their attendance goal for the 2022-2023 school year is 93.8%. The district needs to be closer to the 96-97% range, but want to improve regardless.

"It's important for academics [and] for future career preparation," Lee added. "It's important for connections for students to have with their teachers and their peers."

Murphy said they've implemented this program to schools in Laredo, garnering success. The hope is that the program will also boost attendance at BISD.

The schools participating in the program are Bastrop High School, Cedar Creek High School and Colorado River Collegiate Academy.