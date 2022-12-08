SUVEY RESULTS: As Austin ISD prepares to head back to school, one parent discusses safety concerns

Parents are getting ready for another year, and school safety is at the forefront of their concerns.

AUSTIN, Texas — The school year begins in Austin ISD on Monday, and many parents who participated in a KVUE survey have said safety is a top priority.

One family getting ready for the school year on Monday is the Bradley family. Samantha Bradley will be heading into her junior year of high school.

"I am excited to go back," said Bradley

But she said her safety is a priority, especially following what happened in Uvalde.

"Yeah, that's tough. That is a really big concern, I feel like, with a lot of schools, and it's really heartbreaking," she said.

Mother Tanya Bradley also has another daughter going into the eighth grade.

“They are everything, like, they're my entire world," said Tanya Bradley.

After seeing what happened at Robb Elementary, she said safety is a big concern of hers. However, she thinks Austin ISD has done a good job with school safety in the past.

“They've been super diligent and they contact families for any reason. Like, if there is just a strange person walking around, they'll let us know about it,” said Tanya Bradley.

She said the district has sent emails about safety protocols heading into the upcoming school year, including making sure doors are locked and having extra law enforcement on the perimeters of the schools. Bradley said she wants school officials and law enforcement to continue to be vigilant, especially this school year.

"Just making sure that they keep things locked down, that they find any suspicious characters, that they are making sure that there are no weapons in school. Like, for them to monitor social media and anybody who sees anything that looks suspicious, that they run across on social media, to report it," said Tanya Bradley.

She also hopes the district continues providing counselors and resources for the students who may be dealing with stress.

