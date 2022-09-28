Austin FC partners with Adidas to release custom shoe style

The Austin FC and Adidas Samba collaboration features one of the brand's iconic shoe styles in green and black, the soccer club's colors.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin FC has partnered with Adidas to release a custom shoe that shows off the soccer club's style.

Austin FC is the only North American club chosen by Adidas to join the international collection of clubs participating in the custom Samba drop.

The new kicks were debuted at Otoko on South Congress on Tuesday.

Earlier this year, Austin FC announced a partnership with local skate shop No-Comply. The partnership included apparel, skateboards and other products centered around the skateboarding community.

No-Comply has been a part of Austin's skate culture since 2007, selling skateboards, shoes, apparel and more from its shop on West 12th Street.

The soccer club and Howler Brothers also recently dropped the second edition of their ongoing collaboration with the brand and feature different types of apparel.

On the field, the soccer club has taken big strides in its second year of existence by qualifying for the playoffs. The Verde and Black currently sits second in the Western Conference standings.

Midfielder Sebastian Driussi is currently the frontrunner for Major League Soccer's MVP award.

