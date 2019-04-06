WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — A Williamson County correctional officer has been fired after they admitted to bringing a prohibited substance inside the facility, according to Sheriff Robert Chody.

Sheriff Chody said detectives began an investigation in January after they received a complaint.

The sheriff said that investigation eventually led to the confession and termination of that unidentified officer.

"This behavior doesn't reflect [the Williamson County Sheriff's Office] or our [correctional officers]," Sheriff Chody tweeted.

Officials have not yet specified what the prohibited substance was or the circumstances surrounding why it was brought to the facility.

