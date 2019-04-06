TAYLOR, Texas — Williamson County deputies are looking for a man with a felony warrant who took off running during a traffic stop on Monday.

Deputies are searching for Ronald Luis Scott Jr. in the area near the 1900 block of North Main Street in Taylor.

Scott is wanted for numerous warrants and was last seen wearing a red Nike shirt, black sweatpants and black shoes. He ran off while in handcuffs, Sheriff Robert Chody said.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

