Police said a man stole a vehicle at Deep Eddy Pool on Friday after he stole a man's keys while he was swimming.

According to an affidavit, police said Jess Neely was the man who stole the vehicle.

On Friday, June 28, police said the victim was parked at Deep Eddy Pool to go for a bicycle ride and then for a swim. After finishing his laps at the pool, Lewis retrieved his glasses and towel, but his car keys were missing.

Lewis notified pool staff his car keys were missing and employees let him know a man recently stole a cell phone from another pool patron, according to the affidavit. Employees described the suspect and Lewis thought it might be the same man he saw by his car when he arrived at the pool area.

Lewis was going to use a phone when he heard a car alarm go off. Police said Lewis ran to his vehicle and he allegedly saw Neely in the vehicle. According to the affidavit, Lewis opened the door to demand he get out of the car.

Police said Neely placed the vehicle in reverse causing Lewis to get trapped between the door and body of the car. Neely allegedly backed over the curb causing Lewis to fall backward and lose his footing, according to police.

Police went into detail in the affidavit on how they already responded to the call where Neely allegedly stole a cell phone earlier in the day. Police said they found the stolen cell phone among Neely's belongings, but he was released from custody after the owner of the phone did not want to press charges once his cell phone was retrieved.

The officer on the scene was writing up the police report for the stolen phone when he heard a commotion. Police believe Neely was responsible for the stolen vehicle because he already admitted to stealing other property.

Police identified Jess Neely by reviewing body camera footage and photographic line-up presented to Lewis.

Police have an arrest warrant out for Neely for robbery by assault, a second-degree felony.

If you have information about this case, contact APD Police Department at (512) 974-5000.

