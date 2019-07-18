AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department believe two men are behind around 40 to 50 food truck burglaries throughout the city.

At a press conference July 18, police said the suspects involved have been primarily targeting various food trucks and trailers since late April.

"They seem to be coming every day," an investigator said at the press conference. "They're targeting food trucks throughout the city."

Now, the department is asking for the public's help identifying the burglars caught on camera.

One of the burglars is described as being a thin, white man in his mid-20s to early-30s with short hair.

The other burglar is described as being thin and in the same age range as the other man. He has darker hair and a tattoo on his right forearm and a tattoo on his right bicep.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information regarding these burglaries, call 512-974-6941. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

