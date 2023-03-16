Travis County jury convicts man of murder in 2021 northeast Austin shooting

Frank Lee Nobles, 31, was convicted of murder in connection with the death of Iyanna Jahnee Dukes, 20, in September 2021.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The above video was published in September 2021.

A Travis County jury convicted a man in connection with the death of a 20-year-old woman a year and a half ago in northeast Austin.

The Travis County District Attorney's Office said Thursday that the jury convicted Frank Lee Nobles, 31, of murder on March 9.

The jury selection for Nobles' trial started on March 6, and testimony began on March 7. On March 9, the jury deliberated and found Nobles guilty of murder in connection with the September 2021 death of 20-year-old Iyanna Jahnee Dukes.

On Sept. 16, 2021, Austin police found a woman, later identified as Dukes, outside an apartment with gunshot wounds. Dukes died approximately 20 minutes after police arrived.

Police said a male suspect was seen leaving the scene "immediately after the shooting."

On Sept. 29, 2021, police announced that a first-degree murder warrant had been obtained for Nobles. Nobles was arrested in November 2021 and charged with Dukes' murder. Later that same month, he was indicted for murder.

"Our office is committed to holding people who commit acts of violence accountable," Travis County District Attorney José Garza said Thursday. "We hope this verdict brings closure and peace to the victim’s family."