Police investigating suspicion death in northeast Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a suspicious death in northeast Austin. The incident took place in the 1500 block of Regan Hill Drive, according a Twitter post from the department.

The Austin ISD Police Department is also on scene.

This is the fifth homicide in Austin in the last week. It is the 62nd in Austin this year.

APD is set to host a media briefing Thursday night.

