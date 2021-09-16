x
Crime

Police investigating suspicion death in northeast Austin

The incident took place in the 1500 block of Regan Hill Drive, according a Twitter post from the Austin Police Department.
Credit: Mike Marut
The Austin Police Department is investigating a suspicious death in northeast Austin.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a suspicious death in northeast Austin. The incident took place in the 1500 block of Regan Hill Drive, according a Twitter post from the department.

The Austin ISD Police Department is also on scene.

This is the fifth homicide in Austin in the last week. It is the 62nd in Austin this year

APD is set to host a media briefing Thursday night. 

KVUE will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

GRAPHS: Austin murders and murder rates over time

KVUE
This graph shows the number of homicides in Austin at different periods since 1960.

