Teen dies at hospital 3 days after police found him shot inside a car

AUSTIN, Texas — A teen died at a local hospital three days after Austin police found him shot inside a crashed vehicle on Oct. 23.

The Austin Police Department said on Sunday, Oct. 23, at approximately 4:52 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 8000 block of Tisdale Drive. At the scene, officers found a vehicle crashed into a utility pole. Inside the vehicle was a juvenile driver who had been shot.

The driver was taken to a hospital, where he later died on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

APD detectives learned that the person who shot the teen victim, another juvenile male, ran into a nearby apartment. Police were able to find and arrest the suspect.

This investigation is ongoing, and investigators are asking the public to come forward if they have any additional information. Those with information or video of the incident should call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS, call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), use the Crime Stoppers app or email APD Homicide at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov. You may remain anonymous.

This case is being investigated as Austin's 58th homicide of 2022, according to APD.

