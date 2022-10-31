x
Crime

Indicted APD officer Justin Berry returns to court Monday

Justin Berry is among 19 officers indicted by a Travis County jury

AUSTIN, Texas — An indicted Austin Police Department (APD) officer, who is accused of using excessive force during protests in 2020, was back in court Monday morning.

Justin Berry is one of 19 APD officers indicted by a Travis County grand jury. The indictment and accusations stem from protests in Austin after the death of George Floyd and the shooting of Michael Ramos in 2020.

Berry is charged with aggravated assault by public servant and returned to court on Oct. 31. 

Gov. Greg Abbott appointed Berry to the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE) in August 2022. The state agency establishes and enforces standards to ensure Texas residents are served by highly trained, ethical law enforcement, corrections and telecommunications personnel. Berry will serve on the agency until Aug. 30, 2027 when his term expires.

