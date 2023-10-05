Shooting in northeast Austin results in one person dead late Tuesday night

A person was arrested, but it is unclear at this time if they were arrested in connection with the man's death or if they were arrested due to outstanding warrants.

AUSTIN, Texas — A person is dead following a shooting in northeast Austin late Tuesday night.

At 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9, the Austin Police Department (APD) received a call to the intersection of Manor Road and Rogge Lane, which is at the edge of the Windsor Park neighborhood. When police arrived on scene, they located a man on a nearby street, Breezeway Lane, that had been shot and had "trauma to his upper body," according to a spokesperson with APD.

Crews began life-saving measures on the man, but he was later pronounced dead on the scene.

APD is still on scene and are trying to connect what occurred at the scene, as the 911 call came in from a different location than where the man was found. KVUE is continuing to reach out to police to find out further information regarding this.

A person was arrested, according to APD, but it is unclear at this time if they were arrested in connection with the man's death or if they were arrested due to outstanding warrants. However, APD stated that the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no immediate threat to the surrounding area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.