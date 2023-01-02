x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man killed in early morning shooting on Wells Branch Parkway

The Travis County Sheriff's Office said the deceased man had been shot at least once.

More Videos

AUSTIN, Texas — One man is dead after a shooting on Wells Branch Parkway early Thursday morning.

The Travis County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) said the deceased man had been shot at least once. The incident happened at around 1 a.m. Thursday at 3101 Wells Branch Parkway.

Law enforcement were on the scene, and the TCSO said the investigation is ongoing.

The TCSO believes this was an isolated incident.

No additional information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Before You Leave, Check This Out