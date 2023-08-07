Shooting at apartment complex in North Austin leaves one person dead

This incident is being investigated as Austin's 24th homicide of 2023, according to police.

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead following a shooting at an apartment complex off of North Interstate 35 in the evening hours on Tuesday.

At 10:19 p.m. on April 18, the Austin Police Department (APD) received multiple 911 calls stating that a man had been shot at The Hedge apartment complex, located in the 8200 block of the North I-35 Service Road Southbound.

A minute later, at 10:20 p.m., officers arrived on scene and discovered a man in his late 20s with "obvious signs of trauma," according to Officer Alexandra Parker with APD's public information office.

Officers began performing life-saving measures until Austin-Travis County EMS medics arrived on scene and took over. The man later died from his injuries at 10:35 p.m.

Detectives with APD's Homicide Unit were on scene investigating what occurred and interviewing witnesses. Parker said this is believed to be an isolated incident with no threat to the public, but she reminded residents to stay vigilant.

Parker also said that the shooting is believed to have occurred inside of a unit at the apartment complex, but the man was discovered by one of the 911 callers outside of the building.

On April 21, Austin PD arrested 52-year-old Stacey Easley at his home in the 8800 block of Redfield Lane in connection with the killing. He is charged with First-Degree Murder.

This is Austin's 24th homicide of 2023, according to police.