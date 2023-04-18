Northeast Austin resident shot, killed man who broke into home

No charges will be filed against the resident, according to police.

AUSTIN, Texas — A northeast Austin resident shot and killed a man that broke into their home early Tuesday morning.

At 5:13 a.m. on April 18, the Austin Police Department (APD) received a call to a home in the 7000 block of Bethune Avenue. The caller stated that a man was banging on the front door and attempting to enter the home.

While on the phone, the female residents of the home stated that they were holding the door to make sure the man did not break it down. A few moments later, police said the man switched to breaking into the home through a window.

The caller promptly told dispatchers that the man had entered the home, and shots were fired.

According to APD Cpl. Destiny Silva, officers arrived to the home at 5:37 a.m. Medics from Austin-Travis EMS arrived shortly after. Upon entering the home, medics began treating the man for any wounds.

The man was pronounced dead by medics at 5:48 a.m..

On April 21, Austin PD identified the deceased victim as 61-year-old Samuel Wolf.

Silva stated that the man had attempted to enter the home and was shot by one of the residents in self defense. At this time, no charges will be filed against the resident.

Both crime scene specialists and homicide investigators with APD have been investigating on scene. There is no indication that the residents knew the man that broke into their home, and no evacuations were made from any of the surrounding homes.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call APD's TIPS Hotline at 512-472-TIPS.

This incident is being investigated as Austin's 23rd homicide of 2023, according to police.