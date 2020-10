Police received a shots fired call from Sandwick Drive Wednesday night.

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — Pflugerville police are investigating after a man was fatally shot Wednesday night.

Police said a shots fired call came in at 8:47 p.m. from the 17200 block of Sandwick Drive. When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said this is an active investigation and no further information is available at this time.

