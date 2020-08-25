Officer-involved shooting reported on Manor Road in Austin

Officials said they were working a warrant service when the shooting happened.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin officials are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting reported in Central-East Austin.

The Austin Police Department said officials were working a warrant service on the 6100 block of Manor Road when the shooting happened.

KVUE confirmed that the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force and the APD were serving arrest warrants when the suspect reportedly fired at officers. The officers fired back. No injuries were immediately reported.

The suspect is believed to be at large and residents in the area were asked to shelter in place. According to the Austin Police Association, the individual involved was a homicide suspect.

No other information is available at this time.