Mason ISD elementary student tests positive for COVID-19

The child, along with six other students, has been asked to quarantine.

MASON, Texas — A student at Mason ISD has tested positive for COVID-19, according to district leaders on Tuesday.

The student attends Mason Elementary School and is currently in quarantine. Six other students from the same classroom who were determined to be in close contact have also been asked to quarantine.

"We moved the class to another location yesterday so that the classroom could be thoroughly disinfected," a district spokesperson said. "A notification letter was sent to parents, faculty and staff to inform them of the situation."

Mason ISD's first day of school was Aug. 18. Its back-to-school safety plan can be read here.

The district is offering both on-campus and remote learning for students, depending on their grade levels: on-campus only for Pre-K through grade four, and remote options for grades five through 12.

Teachers, staff and campus visitors have been required to wear masks or face coverings since Aug. 11. They are also required for students grade five through 12 who attend school on campus.

