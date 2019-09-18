AUSTIN, Texas — The video above is related to Crime Stoppers.

Austin police are looking for a man who allegedly got out of his car, waived a gun around and fired several shots off U.S. 183 in North Austin Wednesday morning.

The Austin Police Department said officers responded to 1900 Hearthside Dr. at around 10:20 a.m. Several people told officers that the suspect got out of his car, waived a gun around and fired four to five shots.

No injuries have been reported in the incident.

The suspect is still at large. He has been described as a thin, black man and is about 6 feet tall. He has letters tattooed between his eyes and on his neck.

The department closed down roads near Hearthside Drive as they investigated the shooting.

Check back on this story for updates.

