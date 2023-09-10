'It left me with such deep grief' | Friends of woman found dead in northwest Austin speak out

It's been more than a week since the body of 33-year-old Melissa Davis was found near a grass fire along Mesa Drive.

AUSTIN, Texas — As the investigation into a woman's death in northwest Austin continues, friends say they're still processing her loss.

A soul sister is how Ellie Simmons described her relationship with her best friend, Melissa Davis. Firefighters discovered Davis' body while responding to a grass fire more than a week ago.

She describes themselves as both free spirits, travelers, and driven to make every day count.

"She had more of a zest for life than I think anyone else," Simmons said. "And we actually had dreams together with one of our other friends to start a hostel in Costa Rica and we would have an art station. She painted. She loved art," Simmons said.

Now the Austin Police Department is searching for Davis' blue 2016 Toyota 4Runner as the investigation into her death continues.

"She was like a shining light in the dark and she made any situation that was harder or darker, lighter," Simmons said.

APD says that Davis' vehicle had a Texas license plate KYV 3765. No suspects have been arrested in relation to Davis' death. Her close friend David Haisman is still in disbelief.

"It left me with such a deep grief. Just to know that this person I cared so much about was not only gone but had been through such an ordeal," Haisman said. "I still feel like my heart is breaking. Like I'm being stabbed. Like I've been stabbed and I'm bleeding out slowly."

Her death makes Haisman reflect on a painting Davis left at his property of a bird flying towards the sun.

"I try to project where she is, and that image of that bird flying off to the sun is almost symbolic of her...of her life."

If you spot the 4Runner or have any information on Davis' death, you're urged to contact APD at 512-974-TIPS. You can also submit a tip to the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting their website or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information leading to an arrest.

