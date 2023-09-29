Homicide investigation underway after body found during grass fire response in northwest Austin

On Tuesday, Oct. 3, police identified the body as that of 33-year-old Melissa Davis. APD said the investigation is still active and ongoing.

AUSTIN, Texas — Firefighters discovered a body while responding to a grass fire in northwest Austin early Friday morning.

When firefighters responded, they discovered what they believed to be a body, so they contacted APD. Officers arrived on the scene at 5:18 a.m. and the person was declared dead at 5:37 a.m.

"Luckily, you know, residents of this neighborhood were on their game," Sgt. Peter Kovach said. "They saw the fire, they quickly called in, AFD responded in a quick amount of time [and] was able to put it out before it spread."

An AFD shift commander said it is currently unclear if there is a connection between the body and the fire. Arson investigators, as well as APD officers and Crime Scene Unit personnel, spent all day Friday processing the scene.

There was some minor property damage to the area, which created a hassle for TABC employees getting to work.

The TABC initially told KVUE that it had sent its employees home for the day as the investigation continued. However, the agency later said that because it initially thought its parking lot was blocked.

Employees who were not already at work were asked to telework, and some employees did go home. TABC later learned its parking lot was not blocked, so some employees remained at the building.

APD said it's investigating Davis' death as a homicide and that this is Austin's 47th homicide so far this year.

It is not clear if the fire was accidental or if it was intentionally set.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police at 512-974-TIPS or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 512-472-8477.

