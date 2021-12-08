Jury recommends death penalty for convicted cop killer Markeith Loyd

His family and defense team had been trying to convince the jury to spare his life.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor's note: Video above is from a previous story.

A jury has recommended the death penalty for Markeith Loyd, who was convicted of murder in the 2017 killing of an Orlando police officer.

The 46-year-old was recently found guilty of the first-degree murder of Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton. Now, jurors unanimously decided to recommend the death penalty to the judge during the case's penalty phase.

The judge could disregard the jury's recommendation and stick with life in prison.

Loyd is already serving a life sentence for murdering his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon. In fact, Clayton was trying to arrest him for that crime when prosecutors say Loyd shot her outside a Walmart in 2017.

The 12-member jury deliberated for about five hours over two days on whether Loyd should face the death penalty for Clayton’s killing, The Orlando Sentinel reported.

According to CBS affiliate WKMG, after the jury read its recommendation, Loyd said he wanted to be sentenced immediately.

“I’m ready to get sentenced today,” Loyd said, according to WKMG. Saying this would mean he waves his right to a Spencer hearing, the opportunity for his lawyers to give more evidence to the judge before the sentence is entered.