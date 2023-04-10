Man found dead inside car in South Austin

Officers responded to a call at around midnight near the South Austin Tennis Center on Cumberland Road, near Herndon Lane.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating after a man was found dead inside a car near the South Austin Tennis Center on Cumberland Road, near Herndon Lane.

APD said at around midnight, officers responded to an urgent call reporting a possible dead person at the park. When officers arrived on the scene, the caller directed them to a car at the north end of the park.

Inside the car, police found a man who had obvious trauma to his body. It is unclear what sort of injuries the man had sustained, but APD is not calling the incident a shooting. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

APD said Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, K9 officers and others tracked down and detained one person, potentially in connection with the man's death. There is no ongoing threat to the public, according to police.

KVUE crews on the scene reported that officials from the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office removed the man's body and a tow truck took the car away.

This is Austin's 50th homicide of 2023, according to police.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact APD.

No additional information is available at this time.