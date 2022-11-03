Police searching for thieves using U.S. Postal Service 'master key' to steal hundreds of boxes of mail

Leander PD said the "master keys" are regional and can be used to access all cluster mailboxes in the Leander area.

LEANDER, Texas — The Leander Police Department (LPD) is searching for two suspects caught on camera using what is believed to be a "master key" to steal from several community cluster mailboxes.

The LPD said officers responded at approximately 2:49 p.m. on March 4 to the intersection of Indian Wells and Mira Vista for a theft call. When officers arrived at the scene, they found several community cluster mailboxes nearby were broken into earlier that morning and letters and packages were stolen.

The LPD obtained two surveillance video recordings of this theft. In one video, two people are seen pulling up next to the mailboxes at approximately 2:30 a.m. on the same morning, in what is believed to be a newer model Jeep Renegade.

In the other video, the two suspects are shown to have gained access to the mailboxes and are seen removing several items from the mailboxes.

Police believe the two suspects may have used a U.S. Postal Service "master key" to access the mailboxes. The LPD said the "master keys" are regional and can be used to access all cluster mailboxes in the Leander area. So far, this is the only theft report of this nature made to the LPD, officials told KVUE on Friday.

The two suspects are described as:

A male with a thin build, wearing a facemask, white and gray baseball cap, green hoodie, gray pants and white athletic shoes.

A man with black hair and a medium build, wearing a facemask, dark green shirt, dark color jeans and black “Jordan” style athletic shoes with a reflective tongue

The LPD told KVUE it is working closely with the Postal Service inspectors on this investigation and is pursuing several active leads.

In June 2021, KVUE reported that police were searching for two men suspected of mail theft and burglary of a vehicle in the Crystal Falls/Mira Vista area.

If you have any information relating to this most recent theft, please contact Sergeant Mayberry at 512-528-2817 or amayberry@leandertx.gov.

