x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

Crime

Authorities looking for men accused of mail theft in Leander

The men are suspected of mail theft and burglary of a vehicle in the Crystal Falls/Mira Vista area of Leander on May 23 at around 4 a.m.

LEANDER, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help identifying a pair of men accused of stealing mail in Leander.

The Leander Police Department said the men are suspected of mail theft and burglary of a vehicle in the Crystal Falls/Mira Vista area of Leander on May 23 at around 4 a.m.

Police said both men appear to be approximately 5 feet, 8 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weigh between 150 and 175 pounds. The men were recorded leaving the scene in a four-door newer model Mercedes with a distinct bear sticker on the rear window.

PHOTOS: Authorities looking for Leander mail thieves

1 / 6
Leander Police Department
Photo courtesy of the Leander Police Department.

If you have any information regarding this case, contact Special Agent Brant Johnston at 512-705-7752 or brant.johnston@dps.texas.gov. Do not identify the suspects on social media.

A $1,000 reward is being offered through Central Texas Crime Stoppers. Submit a tip by calling 512-472-8477.

WATCH: North Austin community celebrates mailman's retirement

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman resigns

Gov. Greg Abbott signs law banning Texas businesses from requiring vaccine information

California film company set to bring studios to Bastrop

When the rains came: A look back at Austin's record-breaking rainfall