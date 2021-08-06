Authorities looking for men accused of mail theft in Leander

The men are suspected of mail theft and burglary of a vehicle in the Crystal Falls/Mira Vista area of Leander on May 23 at around 4 a.m.

LEANDER, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help identifying a pair of men accused of stealing mail in Leander.

The Leander Police Department said the men are suspected of mail theft and burglary of a vehicle in the Crystal Falls/Mira Vista area of Leander on May 23 at around 4 a.m.

Police said both men appear to be approximately 5 feet, 8 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weigh between 150 and 175 pounds. The men were recorded leaving the scene in a four-door newer model Mercedes with a distinct bear sticker on the rear window.

PHOTOS: Authorities looking for Leander mail thieves 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6

If you have any information regarding this case, contact Special Agent Brant Johnston at 512-705-7752 or brant.johnston@dps.texas.gov. Do not identify the suspects on social media.

A $1,000 reward is being offered through Central Texas Crime Stoppers. Submit a tip by calling 512-472-8477.