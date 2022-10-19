Kaitlin Armstrong expected in court Wednesday

Armstrong is accused of killing cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson in Austin earlier this year.

AUSTIN, Texas — Kaitlin Armstrong is expected in court on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

Armstrong is accused of killing cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson earlier this year and then fleeing to Costa Rica. Wednesday's appearance is not the start of her criminal trial, but her defense is filing a motion to prohibit prejudicial comment to the media.

Armstrong's attorneys argue her trial will be unfair due to the media coverage of her case. The motion to restrict media coverage also cites a tweet from the Travis County District Attorney's Office that reads that the community can be assured that the office will hold Armstrong accountable and justice will be served for Wilson.

Armstrong's trial was initially set to begin in October but, back in August, the judge presiding over the murder case said that was unlikely amid the pre-trial motions that must be considered.

Also in August, Armstrong's attorneys filed new documents to try and suppress evidence in the case. New photos of Armstrong being interrogated after the alleged murder but before she fled were included in the new court documents.

Armstrong's Jeep was seen on surveillance footage leaving the area of the home Wilson was staying at while she visited Austin for a cycling race in May. Armstrong later sold that vehicle, then flew from Austin to New York, then from New Jersey to Costa Rica. She was arrested in Provincia de Puntarena, Costa Rica, on June 29.

In July, Armstrong pleaded not guilty to Wilson's murder.

Cameras are not allowed in the court room Wednesday, but KVUE crews are on the scene.

