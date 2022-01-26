Man on Hays County Most Wanted list captured, officials say

Officials arrested Robert Bernal on a warrant for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — Deputies have arrested a man who was on Hays County Most Wanted list, officials said Wednesday.

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office said it received word on Jan. 25 that Robert Bernal was at a residence in San Marcos. Within 15 minutes, deputies had Robert Bernal in custody, HCSO said in a release.

Bernal was arrested on a warrant for aggravated sexual assault of a child, HCSO said.

"Sheriff Gary Cutler extends his heartfelt gratitude to the anonymous caller who provided this information," the release stated.

HCSO also wanted to remind everyone that tips such as this one could earn up to $1,000 reward. Tips are completely anonymous, HCSO said.

If you have information regarding criminal activity or wanted persons, officials ask you contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-324-8477 from anywhere in the U.S. or you can submit your information online to Tip Line: P3tips.com.

