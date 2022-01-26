City of Austin temporarily suspending large brush and bulk collection due to staffing shortages

ARR said the suspensions were due to staffing shortages because of COVID-19 and difficulty filling open job vacancies.

The City of Austin announced Wednesday that Austin Resource Recovery (ARR) would be suspending large brush and bulk collection for residential curbside customers until further notice, effective Feb. 21.

Any missed collection during the suspended time will be rescheduled once services resume, according to city officials.

ARR said the suspensions were due to staffing shortages because of COVID-19 and difficulty filling open job vacancies. The department is hiring entry-level and experienced drivers, starting at $17 per hour. Pay increases are available as employees progress in their roles and on-the-job commercial driver license (CDL) training, the department said. Anyone interested in learning more can call 512-974-1980 or apply online.

The City asks customers looking to get rid of large brush to drop them off at the Hornsby Bend Biosolids Management Plant, if possible.

ARR curbside customers are also encouraged to download the Austin Recycles App for Apple or Android devices. In the app, customers can receive reminders about their regular trash, recycling, compost and other curbside collections, alerts about collection delays or service interruptions and schedule appointments at the Recycle and Reuse Drop-off Center.

For more information, visit ARR's website here.

