Staff member accused of assaulting resident at group home for people with disabilities

According to an affidavit obtained by KVUE, the employee punched the resident in the face multiple times.

MANOR, Texas — An employee at a Manor group home for people with disabilities has been arrested after he reportedly assaulted a resident.

According to an affidavit obtained by KVUE, a Travis County Sheriff's Office deputy responded to Harris Room & Board in Manor on Sunday after a 911 caller reported that someone at their church claimed he had been assaulted by a staff member at his group home. When the deputy arrived, they met the victim, who was being treated for bleeding and cuts to his face.

The victim told the deputy that he was seated in the living room of the group home when he was approached by a staff member. The staff member shoved the victim from his chair and struck him several times with a closed fist to the face, according to the affidavit.

The victim was observed to have active bleeding from his face and at least one cut to his right eyebrow with significant bleeding. He was taken by EMS for further treatment at a local hospital.

As the victim was loaded by EMS, he confirmed that the staff member who assaulted him was 27-year-old Johnny Epps, according to the affidavit. The victim stated that he wanted to pursue criminal charges against Epps because he felt he didn't do anything wrong. The victim also stated that he did not have access to a phone and had to flee to the church to call for help.

Contact was made with Epps at the group home, and the affidavit states that upon arrival, a resident quickly walked inside and appeared to tell Epps that law enforcement officials were on the scene. Epps quickly exited the home, closing the door behind him.

Epps was seen concealing his right hand and knuckles with his left hand as he explained that he did not know how the victim received his injuries. Epps said the victim had been acting out throughout the morning and returned bleeding from his head.

The deputy noted redness, swelling and a cut to Epps's right knuckles. Epps said he sustained these injuries from yard work a few days prior. When he was informed that the deputy would be interviewing other residents of the group home, the affidavit states that Epps attempted to follow and supervise the interviews.

A resident of the group home told the deputy that he saw Epps attack the victim as he was sitting in the living room. The witness said the victim had been in trouble for running away from the home the previous night and for not cleaning up his room when he was told. The witness said he saw Epps push the victim from his chair and punch him multiple times.

The witness also said he was instructed by Epps to mop up the blood from the floor, just prior to when APD arrived on the scene. A mop and wet floor were visible in the living room, according to the affidavit.

Epps was arrested and read his Miranda rights. The affidavit states that he then changed his story, saying that the victim had kicked at him a few times, but he had blocked the kicks and that was the end of the altercation.

Epps was arrested for assault with injury to a disabled person, a third-degree felony. He was taken to the Travis County Jail.

