3-vehicle crash leaves 2 dead in eastern Travis County

The crash happened just before 1 p.m. on State Highway 130 northbound, north of FM 969 and east of Walter E. Long Metropolitan Park.

AUSTIN, Texas — Two people are dead after a three-vehicle crash in eastern Travis County on Sunday afternoon.

Austin-Travis County EMS said two adults were pronounced dead on the scene after being pinned in their vehicles.

A third person involved in the crash was uninjured, ATCEMS said.

Northbound SH 130 between FM 969 and FM 973 is shut down due to the crash and traffic is being diverted, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office said.

No other information is available at this time.