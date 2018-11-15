FREDERICKSBURG, Texas — The Fredericksburg Police Department is sending a warning after a local mother says she was contacted by a suspect demanding ransom for her falsely abducted daughter.

Police on Thursday said the mother traveled to H-E-B in an attempt to electronically wire funds to the caller. At the time, police said the girl was supposed to be walking on Main Street with friends. Officers located the girl and her friends within a few minutes, who said they were unaware of anything suspicious happening.

The girl was released to her mother without any incident.

The police department is currently investigating the case as a scam and asks the public to be aware of calls like this.

© 2018 KVUE-TV