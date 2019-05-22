LIBERTY HILL, Texas — Police are appealing for information after a Liberty Hill officer was injured on Tuesday night by a fleeing motorcyclist.

The incident happened after a motorcycle chase on SH 29, Liberty Hill Police said.

As police closed in on suspects close to CR 200, one man suddenly fled and struck an officer.

The suspect is described as a white man, aged 18-25, wearing a white helmet with a black face shield, a red T-shirt and dark-colored pants.

The man was last seen on a black sports motorcycle with a bent license plate.

Other suspects involved in the incident have been arrested. The officer who was struck was taken to the hospital and treated for injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police at (512) 515-5409.