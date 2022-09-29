Five suspects arrested in connection to July fatal shooting at South Austin gas station

An investigation revealed the shooting was related to gang activity and that the victim was an innocent bystander, APD said.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department on Thursday said it had arrested five teenagers accused of murdering a man who was pumping gas in South Austin.

Two 17-year-olds, two 18-year-olds and a 16-year-old were arrested on Sept. 26 by APD in connection to the death of 28-year-old Rony Alfredo Mateo-Comapa back in late July.

The incident happened on the night of July 20. APD responded to a report that someone had been shot at the Texaco located at the 500 block of W. Oltorf St. around 11:20 p.m. Officers arrived on the scene and found Mateo-Comapa unresponsive from apparent gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

An initial investigation found that Mateo-Comapa was pumping gas at the Texaco when multiple suspects approached him. APD said the suspects ran up to the victim, shot and killed him then left the scene in the car they came in and the one that belonged to Mateo-Comapa.

In the Thursday update, APD said the murder and robbery resulted from criminal gang activity that had happened earlier in the evening. Mateo-Comapa was an innocent bystander.

The teens reportedly tried to shoot someone else during a drive-by shooting before Mateo-Comapa was killed.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube