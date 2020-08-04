DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a robbery in Dripping Springs during the early morning hours of April 8.

The Hays County Sheriff's Office said, at approximately 3:30 a.m., a man entered the Corner Store of Dripping Springs, located at the intersection of Sawyer Ranch Road and U.S. 290, and demanded money from the cashier.

Police said the suspect is described as a white male in his early 20s, standing approximately 6 feet, 1 inch tall with a husky build and dirty blonde hair. He was also wearing a dark long sleeved shirt, according to police. The suspect had entered the store earlier in a blue Hawaiian shirt and fled the scene in an early model black Honda Accord, officials said.

Here is a look at the suspect's vehicle:

If you have information about this incident, the suspect's identity or whereabouts, contact Detective A. McLeod at adam.mcleod@co.hays.tx.us.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-8477 from anywhere in the U.S. or you can submit your information online at P3tips.com

