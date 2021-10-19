The Driskell Hotel named the most haunted spot in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — With just 12 days left until Halloween, you may be looking to get a little "spooked." If that's the case, head on over to the Driskell Hotel.
According to a new ranking from Yelp, that's the most haunted spot in all of Texas! Employees looked at reviews and other data to make their rankings.
Yelp first identified businesses in the restaurant, food, travel and arts categories with a large concentration of reviews mentioning relevant keywords. Those spots were then ranked using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning those keywords.
Yelp said haunted houses and ghost tours were not considered in the rankings.
Other Austin spots like the Driskill Bar, Moonshine Patio Bar & Grill and Clay Pit also cracked the top 10.
The full list:
- The Driskill -- Austin
- The Driskill Bar -- Austin
- Moonshine Patio Bar & Grill -- Austin
- Menger Hotel -- San Antonio
- Clay Pit -- Austin
- Miss Molly’s Hotel -- Fort Worth
- Monteleone's -- El Paso
- The Emily Morgan Hotel -- San Antonio
- The Adolphus, Autograph Collection -- Dallas
- The Alamo -- San Antonio
- Jefferson Hotel -- Jefferson
- The Tremont House Hotel -- Galveston
- 1886 Cafe & Bakery -- Austin
- St. Anthony, a Luxury Collection Hotel -- San Antonio
- The Tavern -- Austin
- Faust Brewing Company -- New Braunfels
- Faust Hotel -- New Braunfels
- The Esquire Tavern -- San Antonio
- The Crockett Hotel -- San Antonio
- VFW Post 76 -- San Antonio
Many rumors of hauntings at The Driskill involve Room 525. Ghost stories talk about a bride who committed suicide in the room after her fiancé called off the wedding.
Moonshine Patio Bar & Grill, located on Red River Street, is said to be haunted by the ghosts of people that died in floods in the building in the early 1900s.
Indian restaurant Clay Pit is located in the historic Bertram Building, said to have been the scene of a prostitute’s murder, as well as the building where the Bertram family’s son died of typhoid fever.
Meanwhile, the legend of the haunting at The Tavern involves an illegal speakeasy and brothel in the building in the early 1920s. A politician was reportedly caught visiting one evening and murdered the head madam’s daughter, Emily, in retribution.
During renovations on the building in 2003, shoes were found in the attic, which The Tavern employees believe are Emily’s. They are on display for those who visit the bar.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: